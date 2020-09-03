







Terra Nil is a relaxing city builder about ecosystem reconstruction.

Turn a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise complete with different flora and fauna, then clean up after yourself to leave the environment pristine. This strategy game/city builder/puzzler subverts the conventional goal of the city builder genre. Terra Nil is about the restoration of a ravaged environment, where the lightest touch is best.





The whole game can be played with the mouse:

left/right click select/deselect

middle button to pan

scroll wheel to rotate / zoom

There are also keyboard controls:

arrows or wasd to pan

z/x to zoom

r to rotate

MacOS Catalina Users:

If you are struggling to run the game, you might need to change permissions. Try running the following command from the terminal in the folder containing the app:

sudo chmod a+x "Terra Nil.app"/Contents/MacOS/*











