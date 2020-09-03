A downloadable game for Windows, macOS, and Linux

Terra Nil is a relaxing city builder about ecosystem reconstruction.

Turn a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise complete with different flora and fauna, then clean up after yourself to leave the environment pristine. This strategy game/city builder/puzzler subverts the conventional goal of the city builder genre. Terra Nil is about the restoration of a ravaged environment, where the lightest touch is best.


The whole game can be played with the mouse: 

  • left/right click select/deselect
  • middle button to pan 
  • scroll wheel to rotate / zoom

There are also keyboard controls:

  • arrows or wasd to pan 
  • z/x to zoom 
  • r to rotate

Team:



MacOS Catalina Users:

If you are struggling to run the game, you might need to change permissions. Try running the following command from the terminal in the folder containing the app:

sudo chmod a+x "Terra Nil.app"/Contents/MacOS/*



Other credits:

The following audio was used under the CC-BY-3.0 licence.

The following audio was modified and used under the CC-BY-3.0 licence. They were shortened and edited to loop seamlessly.

The following audio was used under the CC-BY-4.0 licence:


 

More information
Updated 13 days ago
StatusIn development
PlatformsWindows, macOS, Linux
Rating
(208)
Authorsvfqd, elyaradine, TheJunt
GenreStrategy
TagsAtmospheric, City Builder, Isometric, Ludum Dare, Ludum Dare 45, nature, Pixel Art, Procedural Generation
Average sessionA few hours
LinksLudum Dare

Development log

Comments

Terrorose13 hours ago

Area III, this time I failed. Didn't expect there to be a change of buildings that can be planted on stage II. I think the mission briefs needs to be improved in order to prepare player of what to comes later in the stage.

Reply
blackhuron16 hours ago

Im using a chromebook. I believe i have to use Linux to run but im not familiar with the system and dont know how to run the game. Thanks. - Ryan

Reply
pmanian216 hours ago

I cannot get the game to open on mac os. I've right clicked on the app and selected "new terminal at folder" then entered the command but it says the directory is not found. I also went to permissions and allowed the game, but it still simply says:

The application “Terra Nil” can’t be opened.

Thank you

Reply
TheSakana1 day ago

There seems to be a glitch with stage three on map two. When placing recycling pylons, the recycled buildings give you no money. This has happened to me twice in a row.

Reply
vfabien211 day ago (5 edits)

I believe that it is not a bug, but a mecanism which is a bit too convoluted and not selfexplanatory : You need a port next to the silo. And the pilon must either be in reach of this port, or in reach of another port from which it is possible to sail to the silo port.
Bear in mind that the calcifier blocks the navigation. You must get rid of them first.
Also, beware not to remove water pumps too quick (they don't block the navigation)

Reply
TheSakana14 hours ago(+1)

Ah, thanks for the explanation, I'll have to bear that in mind.

Reply
vfabien2157 minutes ago (1 edit)

Hmm. Now that I understand the Pilon / Port mecanism, I have tried using it more.

The idea to build this network really feels compeling, but it is far too limited and complicated to use (that water removal thing is soo annoying, and fells illogical. Why would we remove a pump if we need to rebuild it right away ?).

I'd love though to play a map where we need to use that network only (no drone), with a mecanism to remove them afterward -> Maybe a specific drone which only removes the pilons, pumps and ports)

If feel that there still a bit of work to be done there, to make as great as it deserves.

Reply
vfqd55 minutes ago

It's definitely something on my radar. I feel like tier 3 needs a little more love

Reply
facixif1 day ago

Nice one
Reply
Niko1 day ago

Absolutely loved the game, although it's a tad bit too tough for a relaxing game (no idea how to finish the last two levels on Normal or Hard difficulty).
I've also discovered that there's a way to manually set things on fire!

Reply
vfabien212 days ago

VfQD went on reply rampage !

Wouha ! It seems that VFQD replied to every single comments yesterday ! Thanks, that's great of you ;-)

Reply
vfqd2 days ago(+1)

Haha! I try to. I just usually only get to do it about once a week!  

Reply
Quemaqua2 days ago(+1)

Absolutely adore the concept you have here and look forward to seeing where it goes. Like many people, I love the mechanical aspects of building games, be they city builders or factory-style games, but the snarky, wink-wink nature of destroying entire ecosystems and committing genocide that games like Factorio and Satisfactory like to engage in just makes me feel too gross to play them. Something like this is just perfect. Thank you for making it.

Reply
vfqd2 days ago(+1)

Brilliant! I'm glad you've been enjoying it :D that's exactly what we've hoped to create

Reply
Matteo. Musial2 days ago
Beautiful game, I love the pixel art graphics, which are isometric, which makes everything more intriguing. the gameplay is simple, but challenging when you get to the next stages, but I think it's normal, in fact it's more fun the game like that.
all that's missing is that you bring it to mobile, maybe putting the advertising as this game deserves it.
Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thanks for the kind words :) we have no plans for mobile right now but that could always change!

Reply
Terrorose2 days ago

Did another part after some days! Successfully did stage II on one run.
Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Looking good!

Reply
Terrorose13 hours ago(+1)

Thanks!

Reply
FUED2 days ago(+1)

Excellent work. Long time since The Settlers I got this feeling. Will retry all levels on a harder set now but I trullt enjoy the complexity.

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Glad you are having fun :)

Reply
lepaincestbon2 days ago

I'm on GNU/Linux Debian. The game seems decently playable which really nice. However my PC wants to die, CPU 100% and over super hot

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Yeah it's not very well optimised yet! Glad it's still working though :)

Reply
Weslouo3 days ago

The linux version is not opening!

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Is there an error message? If you change permissions?

Reply
Weslouo2 days ago

i change the permissions is working now, btw you game is awesome

Reply
synthsign3 days ago (1 edit)

Can you please explain how I can run this in a window rather than fullscreen on a Mac? Really great game by the way, a unique and important game.

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

You could try using command line arguments eg

TerraNil.exe -screen-height 1080 -screen-width 1920 

Reply
vfabien213 days ago

QUALITY of LIFE suggestion :

Keep the same item selected after you have placed one.

We often enough place two or more buildings of the same kind in a raw, that it is annoying to click again.

Reply
dextersinister3 days ago(+1)

Keyboard shortcuts would also be lovely. <3

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thanks for the feedback :)

Reply
Josh Roby4 days ago(+2)

OMG you guys this game totally made me cry.  In a good way!

I've played so many "trash this planet to get what you want" buildy games and this was the perfect antidote to the slightly dirty feeling I'd get afterwards.  Absolutely love imagining this game as "coming back" to those planets I trashed in other games and patching things up again.  Love that when I'm done, I pack up and leave the planet in peace.

(I did hit the weird permissions hiccup but once I relearned line commands everything worked fine.)

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

:D wonderful!

Reply
Celo_SK4 days ago(-1)

Hi. I really enjoyed it. 

I got the same problems mentioned here with ports and pylons. Couldn't make them work unless reloaded, also, some things like water pump cleaning on the edges etc didn't worked until reload. Overall great experience. 

I would like it to have a small story - you as a player are playing as AI sent to various planets to terraform them before humans will arrive. The first building should be special one - landing place of the rocket. And the various islands should be changed to different planets. 

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Ah, weird bug, thanks. That's an interesting idea!

Reply
Deleted post4 days ago
Deleted 1 day ago
Reply
vfqd2 days ago

:)

Reply
Paul Fenwick5 days ago(+2)

I am so much in love with this game. Thank you.

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

<3

Reply
Ash K5 days ago(+1)

Oh wow, this is such a delightful game. 

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thank you!

Reply
vfabien215 days ago(+2)

A suggestion for this great game : I might be great to be allowed to restart the stage, not necessarely the whole map...

Also, the conveyor / deconstruction pylon still feels a bit cluncky now, with pylons connecting to the port only when reloading the map (move undone). Understanding the intended mecanism required some testing, which was made a bit painfull as loosing stage 3 forces to restart the map.

Reply
vfabien214 days ago (4 edits)

Some more feedback on ports :

Playing a bit more, I have found the mecanism very interesting, but hard to grasp.

What I did not understand :

  • The silo needs to be close to a river if you want to use deconstruction pylons. (Because they need a port)
  • A remote port needs a port close to the silo to work.
  • Calcifier and pump block the path to the silo (untill you have had a port working, you don't know that a boat will sail between the 2 locations)
    EDIT : Testing more, I realise that pump don't block the path... Another confusion...
  • It took me a while to understand that the error signal next to a port means that it can not connect with the silo
  • From the description, I thought that the first goal (rocket) would normally be achieved before the second goal (restoring the weather). It actually is the other way round

Annoying things  (which did not help understanding what was going on) :

  • Deconstruction pylons need ports, ports need water. So it is very annoying when buildind pylons, you remove the pump and water with it...
    I understand the challenge. But it is a bit too much to understand and master at the same time when you first see the mecanism. (and illogic storywise...)
    Maybe should not the water disappear when a pump is removed ?
  • The bug where polyns don't connect unless you relaod. It makes that mecanism feel very broken and hard to grasp.
    EDIT : Is it a bug though ? If intended behaviour is to build the port after the pylons (but why ?), the fact that they connect after on undo is a bug...


Suggested improvements :

- At stage 3 start, reverse the phrasing of the goal. (and maybe switch the display). For 2 reasons :
  - Storywise, restoring the weather is more important that the material recylcing (if you were to leave without restoring the weather, everything you have done would have been useless).

  - The players NEEDS to restore the weather first to finish the recycling. All that port / conveyor system is just a way to get some cash before you can do the proper cleaning. (Unless a mecanism is added so that pylons and ports can scrapt themselves. Which would be fun - But maybe that's the case in later levels...)

- Add the requirement to the silo that it must be nearby a port.

- Solve that pylon connection bug. (whichever it is)

- Reverse the pylon / port placement logic : Add the port as a requirement for the pylon placement, and make the pylon connected to the port, rather than the other way.

 - When placing a port, highlight the reachable rivers. Make it red if it doesn't reach a port connected to the silo. Dark green when it does.

- If the river path between the silo port and the port you are trying to build is blocked, highlight (and flash ?) the blocking object.

- Tell in the port description that a remote port needs to be able to reach another port, close to the silo


Well, I hope that this feedback will help ! (And also give hints to other players who couldn't make ports/pylons work...) 

Reply
vfqd2 days ago(+1)

Wow, thanks for all the wonderful and detailed feedback :)

Reply
mohaim875 days ago

Just finished the game. Absolutely loved it!

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

<3

Reply
Ncarauj0125 days ago

Pretty chill game, peaceful and good for relaxing, loved the playthrough and the graphics make the experience even better.

Also the score you get at the end of every level ads tons of replayability possibilities, along with some completionism, everything considered a great game to play and relax.

I dont have anything to add to this game, except some extra polishing and music or even some extra sound effects, perhaps a timer could be added but that could affect the normal chill experience the game adds on its own.

Interested to see how this may evolve.

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thank you!

Reply
Pavgran5 days ago(+2)

Really beatiful and relaxing game! Stage 1 feels inspiring, stage 2 feels mighty, and stage 3 feels concluding.

There are some subtle inconviniences though, the game definitely needs polishing to shine like a true gem. Keep up the work and courage!

Sometimes after reloading the water begins to propagate further a little.

(And why can I undo only one action?)

Steam turbine coverage overlay is hard to spot.

Why does the drone sometimes refund buildings with currency, and sometimes it just deconstructs them without refunding? The tooltip says it should refund something, and it doesn't.

And there is no way to see what difficulty levels had you completed, and what was the best or previous score.

But it astonishes me how easy it is to forgive those things. No undo history? That's nature, accept what you've done. It's hard to see some exact distances? Well, look at that beautiful landscape instead! And so on.

Very nice game!

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thank you for the kind words and great feedback!

Reply
Johnnyblushoes5 days ago(+1)

I really like this! it's a really relaxing game that makes you think. I'm curious though, have you all considered adding like a human element to the game? like maybe each map having a little town/city that needs to be cleaned and eco-fied, something along those lines?

Reply
vfqd2 days ago(+1)

We try to steer away from human elements, we want the game to be about nature alone, but thanks for the suggestion :)

Reply
vfabien212 days ago(+1)

Yes. The nature only focus is great ! (And unusual)

Reply
chillgamesh6 days ago (1 edit) (+2)

Another bug- In stage 3, it won't connect new deconstruction pylons to existing conveyance ports. 

Also, at some point wasn't there a key to show the map with no buildings? I'd like to have that back :) 

Reply
vfabien215 days ago

I have some issues with the deconstruction pylone too. I have noticed that they sometimes connect to the port only when I undo a mine.

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thanks for the bug reports!

Reply
chibiogami6 days ago (1 edit)

how many level the end version will have? i want more

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

We'll see ;)

Reply
vfabien216 days ago (1 edit) (+1)

Whouha ! That's a wonderfull game full of surprise (At least the second level blew me away).

A very nice tale about nature restoration.

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thank you!

Reply
Terrorose6 days ago

I REALLY LOVE IT!

It's so calming and relaxing, also it reminds me of the old Sims City, but with environmental theme, and obviously because of that it has a good environmental message. What probably lacking is tutorial menu and proper stage explanation, I lost in stage II mainly because I don't really understand the use of structures and that there'll be next mission.

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thanks for the video!

Reply
Terrorose2 days ago(+1)

Yes!

Reply
bookman_Stars6 days ago (1 edit) (+2)

When the sky is fucking orange, relaxing on this game cleaning up our mess really helps

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Wonderful comment! Made we smile a lot

Reply
Frisk857 days ago(-1)

The game is cool and all but there are some things that need to be fixed/nerfed:

i want to be able to load a certain stage, becouse for one dumb mistake i always have to re-do everything again

reduce the cost of the steam boiler or at least make their area of influence bigger, and make the recycler have a option to choose which structures to destroy or not

Thanks, p.s the 3rd stage at the second level is kinda impossible XD

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thanks for the feedback!

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

The 3rd stage is definitely possible!

Reply
willkillyaquick8 days ago(+1)

This game is Amazing!  Love it!  

Found a bug/glitch.  Not game breaking, but it could be exploited.  Place a excavator near a scrubber. The area around it turns back to Toxic. Then if you place any Item next then press undo, the toxic around the excavator turns back to non toxic as if you never placed the excavator. ;)

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Ah! Nice catch, thanks

Reply
MrBacon4708 days ago

My computer won't open the application.

I'm on a Mac

Reply
Josh Roby4 days ago

I had to do the line-command permissions edit that's listed above the comments section of this page.  After that, it worked fine.

Reply
Thecoffeybeans8 days ago

The game consistantly crashes for me when I place a second recycling station on the mountain level. How can I fix this?

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Strange, sorry to hear about this, I can look into it

Reply
martinitortellini9 days ago

how can I start this game on a MAC? it seems a very promising game! so I downloaded it but it doesn't opens. the Mac is saying that it cannot open it. I assume it is relating to the security options? but how can I change them to make the game running?

Thank you!

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

See the section above if you're on Catalin

Reply
kantal9 days ago

When u will make steam version?

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

We'll see!

Reply
samclot9 days ago(+2)

Would definitely recommend.

It's a really peaceful and fun game and it's very rewarding to see all the life come back to a place. And it's got a decent amount of strategy involved without being too stressful. I'm getting the hang on how to plan ahead for the second stage. That always gets me.


I think my biggest complaint is the third stage, which is really easy but tedious. I just dont use the loading docks because most machines cant be reached by water. So I just end up placing seed launcher, placing beacon, over and over.

Reply
ChaosFarseer4 days ago

I've found that you don't usually need to plan ahead for the second stage, but you definitely can!

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thanks for the feedback :)

Reply
johngudmann10 days ago(+1)

I'm only a couple of levels into this game, and I love it already. The graphics are gorgeous and so emotive, and the game has an overall relaxing vibe that makes it great to play even whilst it's challenging.

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thank you :)

Reply
justm4rv10 days ago

Great game. I totally loving this.

Could you add option for "windowed" or "full screen"? in the future update?

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

Thank you :) yeah we'll look into it

Reply
Donotuseyourrealnam310 days ago

This is a really great game and keep improving it to make it even better!

Reply
vfqd2 days ago

<3

Reply
