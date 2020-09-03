Terra Nil - Reclaim the Wasteland
A downloadable game for Windows, macOS, and Linux
Terra Nil is a relaxing city builder about ecosystem reconstruction.
Turn a barren wasteland into an ecological paradise complete with different flora and fauna, then clean up after yourself to leave the environment pristine. This strategy game/city builder/puzzler subverts the conventional goal of the city builder genre. Terra Nil is about the restoration of a ravaged environment, where the lightest touch is best.
The whole game can be played with the mouse:
- left/right click select/deselect
- middle button to pan
- scroll wheel to rotate / zoom
There are also keyboard controls:
- arrows or wasd to pan
- z/x to zoom
- r to rotate
Team:
- vfqd https://vfqd.itch.io/
- elyaradine https://elyaradine.itch.io/
- thejunt https://thejunt.itch.io/
MacOS Catalina Users:
If you are struggling to run the game, you might need to change permissions. Try running the following command from the terminal in the folder containing the app:
sudo chmod a+x "Terra Nil.app"/Contents/MacOS/*
Other credits:
The following audio was used under the CC-BY-3.0 licence.
- “Coins *Small* Sound” by BeezleFM
- “Large, Low Boom 2.wav” by duckduckpony
- “Plants001.wav” by TaraMG
The following audio was modified and used under the CC-BY-3.0 licence. They were shortened and edited to loop seamlessly.
- “Ambience, Machine Factory, A.wav” by InspectorJ
- “Stream, Running, C.wav” by InspectorJ
- “Water, Pouring, A.wav” by InspectorJ
- “wind turbine.wav” by nhaudio
- “Frog Croaking.wav” by Benboncan. Sampled individual frog ribbits
- "String swells.wav" by thatjeffcarter
The following audio was used under the CC-BY-4.0 licence:
- “Away” by Meydän.
- “Elk” by Meydän.
- “Havor” by Meydän.
- “Interplanetary Forest” by Meydän.
- “Underwater” by Meydän.
|Updated
|13 days ago
|Status
|In development
|Platforms
|Windows, macOS, Linux
|Rating
|Authors
|vfqd, elyaradine, TheJunt
|Genre
|Strategy
|Tags
|Atmospheric, City Builder, Isometric, Ludum Dare, Ludum Dare 45, nature, Pixel Art, Procedural Generation
|Average session
|A few hours
|Links
|Ludum Dare
Development log
- 0.41 Big bugfix patch + Ultrawide support13 days ago
- 0.4 A whole continent to restore45 days ago
- 0.31 Balance and Bugfixes70 days ago
- Rockets, weather, and more76 days ago
- Terra Nil Post Jam Update!Jan 30, 2020
Comments
Area III, this time I failed. Didn't expect there to be a change of buildings that can be planted on stage II. I think the mission briefs needs to be improved in order to prepare player of what to comes later in the stage.
Im using a chromebook. I believe i have to use Linux to run but im not familiar with the system and dont know how to run the game. Thanks. - Ryan
I cannot get the game to open on mac os. I've right clicked on the app and selected "new terminal at folder" then entered the command but it says the directory is not found. I also went to permissions and allowed the game, but it still simply says:
The application “Terra Nil” can’t be opened.
Thank you
There seems to be a glitch with stage three on map two. When placing recycling pylons, the recycled buildings give you no money. This has happened to me twice in a row.
I believe that it is not a bug, but a mecanism which is a bit too convoluted and not selfexplanatory : You need a port next to the silo. And the pilon must either be in reach of this port, or in reach of another port from which it is possible to sail to the silo port.
Bear in mind that the calcifier blocks the navigation. You must get rid of them first.
Also, beware not to remove water pumps too quick (they don't block the navigation)
Ah, thanks for the explanation, I'll have to bear that in mind.
Hmm. Now that I understand the Pilon / Port mecanism, I have tried using it more.
The idea to build this network really feels compeling, but it is far too limited and complicated to use (that water removal thing is soo annoying, and fells illogical. Why would we remove a pump if we need to rebuild it right away ?).
I'd love though to play a map where we need to use that network only (no drone), with a mecanism to remove them afterward -> Maybe a specific drone which only removes the pilons, pumps and ports)
If feel that there still a bit of work to be done there, to make as great as it deserves.
It's definitely something on my radar. I feel like tier 3 needs a little more love
Absolutely loved the game, although it's a tad bit too tough for a relaxing game (no idea how to finish the last two levels on Normal or Hard difficulty).
I've also discovered that there's a way to manually set things on fire!
VfQD went on reply rampage !
Wouha ! It seems that VFQD replied to every single comments yesterday ! Thanks, that's great of you ;-)
Haha! I try to. I just usually only get to do it about once a week!
Absolutely adore the concept you have here and look forward to seeing where it goes. Like many people, I love the mechanical aspects of building games, be they city builders or factory-style games, but the snarky, wink-wink nature of destroying entire ecosystems and committing genocide that games like Factorio and Satisfactory like to engage in just makes me feel too gross to play them. Something like this is just perfect. Thank you for making it.
Brilliant! I'm glad you've been enjoying it :D that's exactly what we've hoped to create
Thanks for the kind words :) we have no plans for mobile right now but that could always change!
Looking good!
Thanks!
Excellent work. Long time since The Settlers I got this feeling. Will retry all levels on a harder set now but I trullt enjoy the complexity.
Glad you are having fun :)
I'm on GNU/Linux Debian. The game seems decently playable which really nice. However my PC wants to die, CPU 100% and over super hot
Yeah it's not very well optimised yet! Glad it's still working though :)
The linux version is not opening!
Is there an error message? If you change permissions?
i change the permissions is working now, btw you game is awesome
Can you please explain how I can run this in a window rather than fullscreen on a Mac? Really great game by the way, a unique and important game.
You could try using command line arguments eg
TerraNil.exe -screen-height 1080 -screen-width 1920
QUALITY of LIFE suggestion :
Keep the same item selected after you have placed one.
We often enough place two or more buildings of the same kind in a raw, that it is annoying to click again.
Keyboard shortcuts would also be lovely. <3
Thanks for the feedback :)
OMG you guys this game totally made me cry. In a good way!
I've played so many "trash this planet to get what you want" buildy games and this was the perfect antidote to the slightly dirty feeling I'd get afterwards. Absolutely love imagining this game as "coming back" to those planets I trashed in other games and patching things up again. Love that when I'm done, I pack up and leave the planet in peace.
(I did hit the weird permissions hiccup but once I relearned line commands everything worked fine.)
:D wonderful!
Hi. I really enjoyed it.
I got the same problems mentioned here with ports and pylons. Couldn't make them work unless reloaded, also, some things like water pump cleaning on the edges etc didn't worked until reload. Overall great experience.
I would like it to have a small story - you as a player are playing as AI sent to various planets to terraform them before humans will arrive. The first building should be special one - landing place of the rocket. And the various islands should be changed to different planets.
Ah, weird bug, thanks. That's an interesting idea!
:)
I am so much in love with this game. Thank you.
<3
Oh wow, this is such a delightful game.
Thank you!
A suggestion for this great game : I might be great to be allowed to restart the stage, not necessarely the whole map...
Also, the conveyor / deconstruction pylon still feels a bit cluncky now, with pylons connecting to the port only when reloading the map (move undone). Understanding the intended mecanism required some testing, which was made a bit painfull as loosing stage 3 forces to restart the map.
Some more feedback on ports :
Playing a bit more, I have found the mecanism very interesting, but hard to grasp.
What I did not understand :
EDIT : Testing more, I realise that pump don't block the path... Another confusion...
Annoying things (which did not help understanding what was going on) :
I understand the challenge. But it is a bit too much to understand and master at the same time when you first see the mecanism. (and illogic storywise...)
Maybe should not the water disappear when a pump is removed ?
EDIT : Is it a bug though ? If intended behaviour is to build the port after the pylons (but why ?), the fact that they connect after on undo is a bug...
Suggested improvements :
- At stage 3 start, reverse the phrasing of the goal. (and maybe switch the display). For 2 reasons :
- Storywise, restoring the weather is more important that the material recylcing (if you were to leave without restoring the weather, everything you have done would have been useless).
- The players NEEDS to restore the weather first to finish the recycling. All that port / conveyor system is just a way to get some cash before you can do the proper cleaning. (Unless a mecanism is added so that pylons and ports can scrapt themselves. Which would be fun - But maybe that's the case in later levels...)
- Add the requirement to the silo that it must be nearby a port.
- Solve that pylon connection bug. (whichever it is)
- Reverse the pylon / port placement logic : Add the port as a requirement for the pylon placement, and make the pylon connected to the port, rather than the other way.
- When placing a port, highlight the reachable rivers. Make it red if it doesn't reach a port connected to the silo. Dark green when it does.
- If the river path between the silo port and the port you are trying to build is blocked, highlight (and flash ?) the blocking object.
- Tell in the port description that a remote port needs to be able to reach another port, close to the silo
Well, I hope that this feedback will help ! (And also give hints to other players who couldn't make ports/pylons work...)
Wow, thanks for all the wonderful and detailed feedback :)
Just finished the game. Absolutely loved it!
<3
Pretty chill game, peaceful and good for relaxing, loved the playthrough and the graphics make the experience even better.
Also the score you get at the end of every level ads tons of replayability possibilities, along with some completionism, everything considered a great game to play and relax.
I dont have anything to add to this game, except some extra polishing and music or even some extra sound effects, perhaps a timer could be added but that could affect the normal chill experience the game adds on its own.
Interested to see how this may evolve.
Thank you!
Really beatiful and relaxing game! Stage 1 feels inspiring, stage 2 feels mighty, and stage 3 feels concluding.
There are some subtle inconviniences though, the game definitely needs polishing to shine like a true gem. Keep up the work and courage!
Sometimes after reloading the water begins to propagate further a little.
(And why can I undo only one action?)
Steam turbine coverage overlay is hard to spot.
Why does the drone sometimes refund buildings with currency, and sometimes it just deconstructs them without refunding? The tooltip says it should refund something, and it doesn't.
And there is no way to see what difficulty levels had you completed, and what was the best or previous score.
But it astonishes me how easy it is to forgive those things. No undo history? That's nature, accept what you've done. It's hard to see some exact distances? Well, look at that beautiful landscape instead! And so on.
Very nice game!
Thank you for the kind words and great feedback!
I really like this! it's a really relaxing game that makes you think. I'm curious though, have you all considered adding like a human element to the game? like maybe each map having a little town/city that needs to be cleaned and eco-fied, something along those lines?
We try to steer away from human elements, we want the game to be about nature alone, but thanks for the suggestion :)
Yes. The nature only focus is great ! (And unusual)
Another bug- In stage 3, it won't connect new deconstruction pylons to existing conveyance ports.
Also, at some point wasn't there a key to show the map with no buildings? I'd like to have that back :)
I have some issues with the deconstruction pylone too. I have noticed that they sometimes connect to the port only when I undo a mine.
Thanks for the bug reports!
how many level the end version will have? i want more
We'll see ;)
Whouha ! That's a wonderfull game full of surprise (At least the second level blew me away).
A very nice tale about nature restoration.
Thank you!
I REALLY LOVE IT!
It's so calming and relaxing, also it reminds me of the old Sims City, but with environmental theme, and obviously because of that it has a good environmental message. What probably lacking is tutorial menu and proper stage explanation, I lost in stage II mainly because I don't really understand the use of structures and that there'll be next mission.
Thanks for the video!
Yes!
When the sky is fucking orange, relaxing on this game cleaning up our mess really helps
Wonderful comment! Made we smile a lot
The game is cool and all but there are some things that need to be fixed/nerfed:
i want to be able to load a certain stage, becouse for one dumb mistake i always have to re-do everything again
reduce the cost of the steam boiler or at least make their area of influence bigger, and make the recycler have a option to choose which structures to destroy or not
Thanks, p.s the 3rd stage at the second level is kinda impossible XD
Thanks for the feedback!
The 3rd stage is definitely possible!
This game is Amazing! Love it!
Found a bug/glitch. Not game breaking, but it could be exploited. Place a excavator near a scrubber. The area around it turns back to Toxic. Then if you place any Item next then press undo, the toxic around the excavator turns back to non toxic as if you never placed the excavator. ;)
Ah! Nice catch, thanks
My computer won't open the application.
I'm on a Mac
I had to do the line-command permissions edit that's listed above the comments section of this page. After that, it worked fine.
The game consistantly crashes for me when I place a second recycling station on the mountain level. How can I fix this?
Strange, sorry to hear about this, I can look into it
how can I start this game on a MAC? it seems a very promising game! so I downloaded it but it doesn't opens. the Mac is saying that it cannot open it. I assume it is relating to the security options? but how can I change them to make the game running?
Thank you!
See the section above if you're on Catalin
When u will make steam version?
We'll see!
Would definitely recommend.
It's a really peaceful and fun game and it's very rewarding to see all the life come back to a place. And it's got a decent amount of strategy involved without being too stressful. I'm getting the hang on how to plan ahead for the second stage. That always gets me.
I think my biggest complaint is the third stage, which is really easy but tedious. I just dont use the loading docks because most machines cant be reached by water. So I just end up placing seed launcher, placing beacon, over and over.
I've found that you don't usually need to plan ahead for the second stage, but you definitely can!
Thanks for the feedback :)
I'm only a couple of levels into this game, and I love it already. The graphics are gorgeous and so emotive, and the game has an overall relaxing vibe that makes it great to play even whilst it's challenging.
Thank you :)
Great game. I totally loving this.
Could you add option for "windowed" or "full screen"? in the future update?
Thank you :) yeah we'll look into it
This is a really great game and keep improving it to make it even better!
<3